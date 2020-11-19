Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) is up 41.09% after the medical technology company announces its plan to enter electric vehicle and charging market.

The company signs MoU with privately held EMuze founders to develop and potentially commercialize EV-based micro-mobility vehicles for urban and last mile logistics transportation, under a JV NewCo.

If the MoU goes through, Medigus will hold 19.99% of the JV for an initial investment of $0.25M, and may increase its holding up to 50.1%.

EMuze designs and develops electric mobility micro vehicles that have the ability to operate full days on a single charge, heavy duty design, available off-road versions and low cost of operation. It has already signed a manufacturing agreement with Ningbo Beijing Shen Jian Machinery Technology, which manufactures high-end scooters, E-mobility and skiing machines.

In addition, Medigus appoints General Motors (NYSE:GM) control systems lead Alon Davidi will act as its its EV advisor.

Previously: Medigus share jumps ~24% after Matomy Media signs merger agreement with Global Automax (Nov. 11)