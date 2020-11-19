Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) are lower after short seller Kerrisdale Capital takes aim at the company.

Kerrisdale point to collapsing sales growth, poor branding and customer concentration at Sam's Club as negative factors for Tattooed Chef.

"With few products, fewer customers, and sales stalling, $TTCF has garnered a valuation of ~13x branded revenue sales, far in excess of even the hottest 'plant-based' concepts. We think the stock is worth less than half its current price," warns Kerrisdale.

"Retail sales of the Tattooed Chef brand have already stalled, suggesting a weak brand that is already suffering from consumer fatigue."

Tattooed Chef is down 9.80% in morning trading to $15.18. The 52-week trading range is $9.76 to $28.64. See the advanced chart.

Read the full Kerrisdale report here.