KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl cuts JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.4% ) to Market Perform, saying its high stock valuation "leaves little left," and upgrades Citigroup (C +2.3% ) to Outperform as its likely returns make the stock's valuation more attractive.

KBW's updated economic baseline sees "modestly higher long-term rates and lower unemployment rate through 2022" vs. its previous view; sees a potential COVID vaccine likely leading to a gradual economic recovery starting in 2021.

Kleinhanzl also sees banks resuming stock buybacks in 2021.

He also upgrades State Street (STT +1.1% ) to Outperform and downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (BK -0.4% ) to Market Perform on the basis that STT has a brighter outlook for pre-provision net revenue than BK.

JPM stock's total return overtakes XLF and other banks' in the past month when looking at past six months:

In a separate note, KBW analyst Brian Klock boosts his 2021 EPS estimates by 12.6% and 2022 estimates by 7.4% for median large regional bank.

He cuts Citizens Financial (CFG -0.5% ) and Truist Financial (TFC -1.5% ) to Market Perform on valuation; continues to recommend a market weighting for large regional banks due to limited upside to his revised valuations.

KBW's Christopher McGratty, meanwhile, lifts his small- to mid-sized cap bank EPS estimates by 6% for 2021 and 5% for 2022 on the revised economic baseline.