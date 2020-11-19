Canadian Solar (CSIQ -5.5% ) Q3 results show solar module shipments of 3.2 GW, exceeding guidance of 2.9 GW to 3.1 GW.

Revenue increased 20.3% Y/Y to $914.36M, beating consensus by $52.43M.

Gross margin of 19.5% , well above guidance of 14% to 16%.

Total operating expenses were $119M, up from $102M during the last quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was a positive $47M, compared to $114M used in Q2.

Net income of $8.8M, or EPS of $0.15, beats by $0.17, after the adverse impact of a $12.6M withholding tax expense in China related to a special dividend distribution from the Module and System Solutions subsidiary to the company.

As of 30-Sep-20, the company's total project pipeline was 16.3 GWp, including, 1.3 GWp under construction, 3.8 GWp of backlog, and 11.2 GWp of earlier stage pipeline.

Energy business project pipeline snapshot in earnings call presentation.

CEO and Chairman Dr. Shawn Qu comments: "Another highlight from last month was the signing of our first large scale energy storage system supply and service agreement, strongly positioning Canadian Solar in the solar plus energy storage market. We expect energy storage will increasingly contribute to Company revenue and profit starting in 2021, setting the stage to become an important earnings driver going forward. Our integrated business model gives us the competitive advantage to deliver bankable, end-to-end solar plus energy storage solutions, which will unlock further growth opportunities."

Q4 Guidance: Revenue $980M-1.015B vs consensus $1.14B; Total module shipments to be in the range of 2.9-3.0 GW; Gross margin 8-10%, below the company's normal gross margins, reflecting the negative near-term impact of raw materials shortages, which have pushed up certain costs up by ~50-100%, including polysilicon, solar glass and EVA, combined with higher shipping costs and unfavorable currency movements.

FY Guidance 2020: Module shipment guidance of to 11.2-11.3 GW vs prior guidance 11-12G.

FY Guidance 2021: Reiterates module shipment guidance of 18-20 GW; Manufacturing capacities expected to nearly double by 2021 year-end to support accelerating growth, with significant capacity contribution starting from Q2 of 2021.

