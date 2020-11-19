Nvidia will return 'Fortnite' to iPhones with iOS version of GeForce Now streaming service

Last month, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced that Epic Games' Fortnite would join its GeForce Now cloud gaming service after the popular title was booted from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store.

The inclusion would let Fortnite run on the Safari browser in Apple devices without appearing in the App Store.

At the time, GeForce Now was only available on Mac, Windows, Android, and Chromebook computers. Nvidia wouldn't comment on whether Fortnite would eventually make it back onto iPhones through an iOS version.

Today, Nvidia announces that GeForce Now streaming is now available in beta on iOS Safari.

The company also reveals working with Epic Games to create a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for GeForce Now. The streaming service's games are best experienced with a gamepad, but Nvidia says Fortnite players are more used to playing through touch.

No release date for the new version of Fortnite, but Nvidia says the title will become available "soon."

Apple and Epic Games are involved in a legal battle that started when Epic got around the 30% App Store tax by creating its own in-app payment system.

