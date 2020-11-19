Canadian lumber producer West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF) said it would buy its smaller rival Norbord (OSB +11.2% ) in an ~C$4B all-stock deal, strengthening its presence in North America and Europe.

Shareholders of Norbordm will receive 0.675 West Fraser share for each share held, or C$49.35/share based on West Fraser’s closing price on Nov. 18.

The offer represents a premium of 13.6% to Norbord stock’s Wednesday close, and West Fraser shareholders will own about 56% of the combined company on closing.

The deal comes when lumber manufacturers are recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to shut their facilities and as demand for new homes and renovations boosts demand.

West Fraser said the deal adds a strong cash flow generating business and it intends to retain all Norbord mills in North America and Europe.

As part of the Transaction, West Fraser has secured $1.3B in committed credit facilities, which are available upon closing and estimated to provide $1.1B in undrawn revolving capacity.