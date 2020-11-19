Phunware (PHUN +3.6% ) to provide a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (or MaaS) to Virginia Hospital Center Health System in Arlington, Virginia, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 850,000 square-feet of indoor medical space.

“VHC is excited to work with Phunware to bring a myriad of services into one cohesive mobile app to the VHC community. This technology will provide ease of access for our patients from scheduling appointments, getting care through remote telehealth services and messaging providers to helping patients navigate to scheduled appointments throughout the VHC campus. Our goal is to provide an enhanced level of convenience and care to our patients.” said Mike Mistretta, VP and CIO, Virginia Hospital Center.