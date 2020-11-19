At its Capital Markets Day, ABB (ABB -1.5% ) said it plans to offload three of its most profitable businesses: Turbocharging (Industrial Automation), Mechanical Power Transmission (Motion) and Power Conversion (Electrification).

The three business, which have combined annual sales of $1.75B, or 6% of total group sales. are among ABB's most profitable, with profit margins well above the group margin target of 14%-16%.

"All three divisions are high-quality businesses, with Operational EBITA margins above the group's target margin corridor," CEO Björn Rosengren declared. "In this process, we will seek the best value-accretive solution for ABB and those businesses and not put ourselves under time pressure." The company has been carrying out an operational review since Rosengren took over in March.

A cool reception was seen from analysts, including Gael de-Bray at Deutsche Bank, who called it "uninspiring." "This divestment program will therefore dilute the group's overall margin," he said. "Overall, we estimate that the portfolio review is unlikely to trigger any further re-rating."

"Against high market expectations, the announcement today may be seen as somewhat underwhelming," added JPMorgan analyst Andreas Willi.

Analysts were also disappointed with the company's plans to increase R&D spending to 5% of revenues, up from 4.7% at present (and a figure below the 8.1% level at rival Siemens).

ABB also lowered its annual sales growth target to a range of 3% to 5% over the economic cycle, down from its previous target range of 3% to 6%.