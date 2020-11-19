Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 3.65% as investors and analysts continue to take in the strong Q3 earnings report.

On Wall Street, Deutsche Bank lifted its price target on Target to $194 from $177, MKM moved to a Neutral rating from Sell and UBS hikes its price target to $175.

"We think TGT's second straight quarter of 20%+ SSS growth helps to underscore the effectiveness of its strategy amid a disruptive consumer backdrop. Importantly, TGT is working to hold onto much of its newly gained market share. It's harnessing its steady traffic gains to attract in demand brands such as Levi's, FAO Schwartz, & ULTA. This should help it continue to stimulate sales at a time when consumers are consolidating trips," sums up UBS analysts Michael Lasser on the Target quarter.

Target rose to a new high all-time of $173.40 earlier in the session.

