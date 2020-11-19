Sally Beauty (SBH +0.0% ) announces the nationwide launch of a Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store program aimed at attracting shoppers during the challenging holiday season

The company says BOPIS is the newest addition to Sally Beauty's breadth of Omni channel shopping options, which include curbside pick-up, mobile app ordering and e-commerce ship-from-store capabilities.

Sally Beauty is seen as one of the retailers that may have been negatively impacted by consumers consolidating their shopping trips.

That trend was notably on display in Target's strong earnings report yesterday.

