Citing the "durable secular growth story," Morgan Stanley upgrades ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and adds $3 to the price target for $53.

Analyst Stan Zlotsky notes that shares are down over 25% since a June peak and "the market is underpricing this uniquely positioned asset."

Zlotsky thinks ZI is "capable of growing ~40% while maintaining operating margins of 40%+" while benefiting from the pandemic-accelerated "secular trend of digital transformation of sales enablement."

ZoomInfo shares are up 4.8% to $41.50.

