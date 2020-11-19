Viasat (VSAT -2.6% ) is looking to accelerate its European broadband strategy by acquiring the remaining 51% of Euro Broadband Infrastructure, a joint venture from its former partnering arrangement with Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLY).

That deal will give Viasat ownership of the European KA-SAT satellite as well as its existing wholesale business.

In the initial deal, Eutelsat contributed its European broadband operations to the wholesale business, and originally owned 51% of EBI.

That interest was acquired for €140M, to be funded with available cash (an outlay of €50M net of €90M of EBI cash on hand).

The wholesale business adds to Viasat's retail broadband offering in Europe, where it offers enhanced home Internet in select European countries including Spain, Norway and Poland.