Gen Z stocks heavy on streaming, social responsibility; hold the drinking, air travel

Gen Z is entering the workforce and will be a $33T opportunity by 2030. And sectors set to benefit include eCommerce, payments, ESG, media and luxury plays, while travel, alcohol, meat and autos will struggle, BofA Securities says.
In a survey of Gen Z of more than 14K people worldwide, BofA analysts unearth market-driving stats like 1/3 of Gen Z would let a robot make their financial decisions, 40% prefer to interact virtually, only 1 in 4 watch broadcast TV and 4 in 5 factor ESG into investment decisions.
Here's how BofA gauges Gen Z's sector impact and some of the many stocks it sees benefiting:
eCommerce
45% of U.S. teens "constantly online" helps online retail and warehouse and logistics. Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), Prologis (NYSE:PLD)
Rapid drop in the appeal of shopping malls for under-30s.
Travel
"Sustainability/'flight shaming' reducing the appeal in Gen Z" for air travel.
Half of U.S. teens don't have a driver's license and "preference for shared mobility could bring resurgence post-lockdown".
Consumer Discretionary
"Status symbols continue to matter for the next generation, with social media an ‘always on’ place to measure and compare social markers". Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), The RealReal (Real)
"Gen Z is the loneliest generation, a surge in pet ownership over lockdown, means heightened long term demand for pet products." Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Communications Services
Gen Z watches more eSports than traditional sports. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Faster shift to streaming content. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Disney (NYSE:DIS)
Consumer Staples
Lockdown necessity and online innovation for delivery. Uber (NYSE:UBER)
"Demand impacted as the Gen Z reaching drinking age is not taking up drinking as much as older generation".
Financials
"New generations most open to new payment methods e.g. phone, cryptocurrency". PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)
Materials
Need for "plastic sustainability, better packaging to reduce food waste, forest tree carbon sinks relevant to ESG investing".
Information Technology
Chips "the biggest beneficiary of coronavirus with Moore's Law as the key enabler of the connected world". AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)