Gen Z stocks heavy on streaming, social responsibility; hold the drinking, air travel

Gen Z is entering the workforce and will be a $33T opportunity by 2030. And sectors set to benefit include eCommerce, payments, ESG, media and luxury plays, while travel, alcohol, meat and autos will struggle, BofA Securities says. In a survey of Gen Z of more than 14K people worldwide, BofA analysts unearth market-driving stats like 1/3 of Gen Z would let a robot make their financial decisions, 40% prefer to interact virtually, only 1 in 4 watch broadcast TV and 4 in 5 factor ESG into investment decisions.

Here's how BofA gauges Gen Z's sector impact and some of the many stocks it sees benefiting:

eCommerce

45% of U.S. teens "constantly online" helps online retail and warehouse and logistics. Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rapid drop in the appeal of shopping malls for under-30s.

Travel

"Sustainability/'flight shaming' reducing the appeal in Gen Z" for air travel. Half of U.S. teens don't have a driver's license and "preference for shared mobility could bring resurgence post-lockdown".

Consumer Discretionary

"Status symbols continue to matter for the next generation, with social media an ‘always on’ place to measure and compare social markers". Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH), The RealReal (Real) "Gen Z is the loneliest generation, a surge in pet ownership over lockdown, means heightened long term demand for pet products." Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Communications Services

Gen Z watches more eSports than traditional sports. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) Faster shift to streaming content. Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Consumer Staples

Lockdown necessity and online innovation for delivery. Uber (NYSE:UBER) "Demand impacted as the Gen Z reaching drinking age is not taking up drinking as much as older generation".

Financials

"New generations most open to new payment methods e.g. phone, cryptocurrency". PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Materials

Need for "plastic sustainability, better packaging to reduce food waste, forest tree carbon sinks relevant to ESG investing".

Information Technology