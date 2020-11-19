NetEase (NTES +5.6% ) Q3 results:

Revenues grew 27.5% to RMB18.7M (about $2.7B), with core online game services boosted by heavy growth at Youdao and its other businesses.

Gross profit rose 25.6% to RMB9.9B (about $1.5B).

And attributable non-GAAP net income jumped to RMB3.7B (about $540.4M) from a year-ago RMB4.7B.

Revenue breakout: Online game services, RMB13.9B (up 20.2%); Youdao, RMB896.0M (up 159.0%); Innovative businesses and other, RMB3.9B (up 41.6%).

Liquidity at quarter's end was RMB102.7B (about $15.1B). Cash flow from operations was RMB5.4B ($795.5M), vs. RMB3.8B a year ago.

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.1950 per ADS (US$0.0390 per share) for 3Q2020, to holders of ADSs and holders of ordinary shares as of the close of business on December 4, 2020. The payment date is expected to be on December 15, 2020 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around December 18, 2020 for holders of ADSs.

During the quarter, the company introduced new titles to the Chinese market including Onmyoji: Yokai Koya, PES Club Manager, King of Hunters and For All Time, and EVE Echoes and MARVEL Duel to overseas markets.

Further developed a robust pipeline with titles including Unknown Future, Akasha Book, Revelation mobile game, Infinite Lagrange, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, Nightmare Breaker, Ghost World Chronicle, Diablo Immortal and Pokémon Quest. Several of these titles, including Revelation mobile game, will be released before Chinese New Year.

