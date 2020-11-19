Cantor Fitzgerald keeps an Overweight rating on Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF +2.0% ) after taking in the Q3 earnings report.

Analyst Pablo Zuanic: "Cresco beat our above consensus sales estimate by 23% on market share gains in wholesale in states like IL, PA, and CA, and continued IL retail outperformance. The step up (sales up 63% seq) was helped by capacity increases in IL/PA. While 4Q seq growth may be more muted, we think yield improvements should help further boost output, and investments in MA, OH, and MI should also lead to wholesale share gains in those states next year."

Zuanic notes that Cresco now trades close to 17X the 2021 consensus 2021 EBITDA. The firm's 2021 sales and EBITDA estimates are 6% and 18% above consensus, respectively.

Cantor's 12-month price target of $18 takes ~$4 from recreational optionality (PA, NY, MD), and ~$14 from a 15x multiple off the FY22 EBITDA projections.

The average Wall Street price target on Cresco is $11.20.