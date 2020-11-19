At last year's hardware event, Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) launched glasses that let the wearer communicate with Alexa. But the Echo Frames were only available to purchase for invited consumers.

Amazon now announces that Echo Frames are available for anyone. The $249.99 glasses will ship on December 10.

The Frames have some updates inspired by the pilot audience feedback, including up to 40% longer battery life and an auto volume feature that adjusts Alexa's volume based on the ambient noise around the wearer.

Amazon has been moving further into the wearable space to take on the likes of Apple and Google. Earlier this year, the company launched its Halo fitness wearable.