Atkore International (ATKR +10.8% ) pops on account of Q4 beat.

Net sales decreased 4.8% Y/Y to $477.4M, primarily due to lower sales volume of $47.5M within both the Electrical Raceway and Mechanical Products and Solutions segments, partially offset by an increase of $20.1M resulting from higher average selling prices.

Gross margins expanded 220bps to 30.8% due to lower material costs and operating efficiencies, while adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 290bps to 20.6%, and net income margin increased 220bps to 11.4%.

During FY2020, cash from operating activities rose to $248.8M, compared to $209.7M during FY2019. Free cash flow increased to $215.0M for FY2020 from $174.8M in FY2019. The increase was primarily due to lower spending on working capital of $19.2M driven by improved collections and reduced purchases of inventory at lower prices as well as improved operating income of $15.9M.

During the year ended September 30, 2020, the Company made a voluntary prepayment of $40.0M of principal on the First Lien Loan. The principal repayment combined with the increases in cash on hand and Adjusted EBITDA resulted in a reduction in the net debt leverage ratio to 1.6 as of September 30, 2020 from 2.2 as of September 30, 2019.

For Q1 2021, expects adjusted EBITDA between $95M - $105M and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $1.15 - $1.30, compared to consensus of $0.76.

For FY2021, forecasts adjusted EBITDA in the range of $340M - $360M with adjusted diluted EPS of $3.95 - $4.25, compared to $3.50 consensus.

Previously: Atkore International EPS beats by $0.50, beats on revenue (Nov.19).