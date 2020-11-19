uniQure (QURE +7.3% ) has announced positive data from a closely watched pivotal (Phase 3) study of its hemophilia B gene therapy. Data will be presented at American Society of Hematology on December 8.

Data showed that a single administration of etranacogene dezaparvovec gene therapy led to sustained increase of Factor IX (FIX), a protein that helps blood form clots to stop bleeding, while slashing the need for replacement therapies to control and prevent bleeding episodes.

FIX activity in 54 patients increased rapidly after dosing from ≤2% to a mean of 37.2% at 26 weeks, meeting the first primary endpoint; analysts had been hopeful to see FIX levels of 30% to 50% with no bleeds post-treatment

Data also showed mean annualized usage of replacement therapy, a secondary endpoint, was cut by 96%; during the 26-week period 72% of patients reported no bleeding events; the 15 patients who had bleeds reported a total of 21 such events.

UniQure’s one-time therapy was generally well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events; liver enzyme elevations were resolved with a tapering course of steroids and FIX activity remained in the mild range for steroid treated patients

Most common side effects were transaminase elevation which was treated with steroids, infusion-related reactions, headache, and flu-like symptoms.

QURE looks forward to a pre-marketing application meeting with the FDA and complete the last patient’s 52-week follow-up visit in 1Q of 2021

In June, the company signed a global license deal with CSL Behring to commercialize the AMT-061 (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for hemophilia B.