The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 6% following an initiation at Berenberg, which says it's arguably "the best way to play connected TV."

The tipping point for streaming TV and CTV ads is here, the firm says, with a convergence of more viewers and content with advertisers' focus on improving return on investment.

The Trade Desk has famously rallied over the past year ( up 233% , even accounting for the spring decline), but it has favorable positioning and strong profitability in an "enormous" total addressable market, the firm says. The company has a "formidable, and sustainable" competitive advantage.

The firm has a $903 price target, implying 11% further upside.

Though some are concerned about lofty valuation, Wall Street analysts are still Bullish on The Trade Desk, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.