PayPal (PYPL +0.1% ) launches the Generosity Network, a service that more directly competes with crowdsourced fundraising platforms like GoFundMe.

The new feature of PayPal's Giving platform allows customers in the U.S. to create customized fundraising campaigns for themselves, others in need, or such organizations as small businesses and charities to raise up to $20K over a 30-day period.

"The Generosity Network was designed to provide an accessible, easy and secure way for our customers to raise money on behalf of causes, and connect them with millions of PayPal customers who can offer their support this holiday season and beyond," said Oktay Dogramaci, vice president of Giving at PayPal.

The company points to the stresses that charitable organizations as well as individuals are facing in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic as a reason for starting the new service now.