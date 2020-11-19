Universal Technical Institute (UTI +2.6% ) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 12.9% Y/Y to $76.3M.

Student Metrics: Total starts were 5,772 (+1.1% Y/Y); Average undergraduate full-time student enrolment 11,251 (+2.9% Y/Y); End of period undergraduate full-time student enrolment 12,524 (+1.3% Y/Y).

Operating expenses were $70.2M (-14.7% Y/Y), the decrease was attributable to cost management initiatives resulting in lower headcount and related compensation and benefits expense.

Adj. operating income was $6.3M and Adj. EBITDA was $9.7M.

The company had liquidity of $114.9M, an increase of $23M Y/Y.

2021 Outlook: New student starts growth up 10%-15%; Revenue growth of 10-15%; Net income $14-19M; adj. EBITDA $30-35M; adj. FCF of $20-25M.

