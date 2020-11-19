Susquehanna is out with a strong recommendation of Shoe Carnival (SCVL -1.0% ) after digesting the Q3 earnings report.

"SCVL has the best consumer engagement within family footwear due to the ever-improving use of its best-in-class CRM, in our view," updates analyst Sam Poser.

Poser thinks improved engagement should continue to drive more consumers to SCVL, in both stores and online. "SCVL has long-term growth opportunities as store sales recover and stabilize post the pandemic and e-commerce grows to over 20% of sales in the next three to five years (from ~6% of sales in FY19)," he notes.

An interesting tip from Poser is that the firm thinks it will become evident that SCVL is taking market share after Caleres (CAL +2.9% ) and Designed Brands (DBI -0.9% ) report earnings. For Caleres that is today after the closing bell.

Susquehanna has a Positive rating on Shoe Carnival and new price target of $47.

Read the Shoe Carnival earnings call transcript.