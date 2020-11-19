Coronavirus update: Indoor dining shutdown 'just a matter of time' - NYC's de Blasio

An indoor dining shutdown for New York City is likely coming "in the next week of two," says Mayor de Blasio.

His comments come one day after the city shut down in-person schooling, and Governor Cuomo warned The Big Apple could soon be placed in the so-called "orange zone," which means no indoor dining and outdoor dining would be limited to four folks per table.

The restaurant scene in NYC is already somewhat devastated, and an indoor dining shutdown as we head into winter would be a tough pill for what's left. State Comptroller Thomas Di Napoli says sector employment was nearly 318K in 2019, dropped below 100K during the spring shutdown, and rebounded to 174K late last summer.