Looking at quarterly margins over the past few years here .

Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.41 misses by $0.02 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.02 .

Average monthly active users (or MAUs) reached 197.2M, and mobile MAUs reached 183.5M, representing increases of 54% and 61% , respectively from last year.

Average daily active users (or DAUs) reached 53.3M, a 42% increase from prior.

Average monthly paying users reached 15M, an 89% increase from prior.

Q4 outlook: Net revenues between RMB3.6B and RMB3.7B.

Estimated Q4 consensus revenue of $496.39M and EPS of -$0.39.

“Our strong user growth continues fueling our top line expansion. In the third quarter, we achieved another quarter of record high revenue, which reached RMB3.2B, up 74% Y/Y, once again beating the top end of our guidance. As we rolled out more premium content and services, more traffic was converted to paying users and our overall paying ratio improved. MPUs were 15M in the third quarter, demonstrating an 89% increase Y/Y. We are also glad to have achieved gross margin improvement for the sixth-consecutive quarter, reaching 23.6%. Looking ahead, we are committed to executing our growth strategy and investing in our future growth, which we believe will bring long-term value to all of our stakeholders.” Mr. Sam Fan, CFO.

Dig deeper in earnings call transcript.

Stock has a Very Bullish rating by Wall St. Analysts and PT of $57.22; Neutral rating by SA Authors and Quant.