Cable titan John Malone has been talking up the new streaming gatekeepers - and today, that's meant heavy praise for the worldwide offerings from Amazon.com (AMZN +0.3% ), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Roku (ROKU +8.5% ).

“I think these global platforms will be enormously powerful,” he tells CNBC. “The consumer’s not going to want to buy from a broad number of subscription services.

"They’re going to tend to want to go to one convenient supplier. It looks increasingly like that’s going to be, you know, Amazon ... or it’s going to be Apple, or it’s going to be Roku. Or it could still be a Google (GOOG +0.4% , GOOGL +0.4% ) effort.”

It will now be hard for the cable industry to catch up with the rapidly growing direct players, he says.

“I believe that the cable industry, the U.S. cable industry, kind of missed the boat on being able to be the direct consumer provider in the video space,” Malone says. “Never say never, and never say it’s too late, but the scale of a Charter (CHTR +1.3% ) or the scale of a Comcast (CMCSA +0.7% ) is small compared to the scale of an Amazon or the scale of an Apple.“

Cable providers are a "subset" of the U.S., while the companies he's talking about are global, Malone says.

Amazon and Apple are offering "extremely high quality" and “I think the people who have the platforms in addition to the content, only the platforms, like Roku, are in pretty good position to build a long-term profitable global business."

Size and market power put them in a position to "crush competitors or even to go into parallel businesses and wreak havoc. I don’t see anything likely to slow it down."

Previously: Roku nears deal with AT&T for HBO Max, following Amazon's agreement - The Desk (Nov. 19 2020)

Previously: Malone and Maffei fans to have another vehicle as Liberty Media files for SPAC (Nov. 19 2020)