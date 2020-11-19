The V-shaped recovery in the freight industry is evident in the latest update from Cass Information Systems.

The Cass Freight Index increased 2.4% Y/Y in October to improve dramatically on last month's decline of 1.8%. Rail volumes were also positive during October. In freight pricing, the tight truckload market has caused spot rates to reach heights not seen in a very long time, but contract rates are expected to be renegotiated.

"Shipping volumes were back in the black, with the index posting a positive year-over-year change for the first time since November 2018. We should see this continue through year-end, assuming current freight trends continue, even with normal seasonal softening month to month. Inventories remain quite lean."