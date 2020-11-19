The V-shaped recovery in the freight industry is evident in the latest update from Cass Information Systems.
The Cass Freight Index increased 2.4% Y/Y in October to improve dramatically on last month's decline of 1.8%. Rail volumes were also positive during October. In freight pricing, the tight truckload market has caused spot rates to reach heights not seen in a very long time, but contract rates are expected to be renegotiated.
"Shipping volumes were back in the black, with the index posting a positive year-over-year change for the first time since November 2018. We should see this continue through year-end, assuming current freight trends continue, even with normal seasonal softening month to month. Inventories remain quite lean."
Sector watch: Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +0.8%), USA Truck (USAK -2.3%), Marten Transport (MRTN -0.1%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW +0.8%), U.S. Xpress Worldwide (USX -2.5%), ArcBest (ARCB -2.9%), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL -0.5%), Werner Enterprises (WERN -1.1%), Schneider National (SNDR -0.0%), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -0.2%), Heartland Express (HTLD -1.5%), UPS (UPS -1.6%), FedEx (FDX -1.6%), Norfolk Southern (NSC -1.5%), CSX (CSX -1.2%), Union Pacific (UNP -1.5%), Kansas City Southern (KSU -1.6%) and Daseke (DSKE +1.8%) - which is the #1 ranked trucking stock by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings.