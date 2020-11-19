For FQ4, Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC -3.5% ) reported Y/Y growth of 27.1% in net revenue to $177.7M.

Net income stood at $15.8M (+146.9% Y/Y) or $0.25/share; net margin of 8.9% (+430 basis points Y/Y).

During the quarter, the company repurchased $8.8M of common stock in open market transactions at an average price of $22.68/share.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend equivalent of $0.12/share.

As of Oct.3, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $530.1M.

As of Oct.3, 2020, the company reported $127, 924 in backlog of orders compared to $104,711 as of Sep.28, 2019.

1Q21 Outlook: Estimates net revenue to be ~$230 to $250M and non-GAAP EPS to be ~$0.48 to $0.58; steep sequential demand improvement is driven by strength in the company's general semiconductor and LED end-markets.

"Our entry into the advanced display market combined with 5G adoption, smartphone recovery and general semiconductor unit growth improvement are increasing demand for our core products and services. In addition to the positive near-term outlook, we remain strategically focused to support fundamental technology transitions in the advanced packaging, automotive and display markets," president & CEO Fusen Chen commented.

YTD, the stock has gained 41.8% vs. 25.7% gain in the broader index (NYSEARCA:XLK)

