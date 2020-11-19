Biglari Capital is stirring the pot at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL +0.1% ).

"For weeks now, Cracker Barrel has tried to mislead investors into believing the election of directors at its 2020 annual shareholders meeting is not about Cracker Barrel, but rather about Biglari Capital."

Biglari says it is not running for a board seat, but has nominated Rick Barbrick, described as an highly qualified restaurant industry executive with over 30 years of experience and backed by ISS as independent.

Biglari holds a position in CBRL of 8.7%.

Source: Press Release