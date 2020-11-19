T. Rowe Price Group (TROW -1.1% ) will form a separate U.S.-based SEC-registered investment adviser, T. Rowe Price Investment Management ("TRPIM").

Sees the move generating new capacity while retaining scale benefits and positioning investment teams for continued success.

TROW's U.S. Capital Appreciation, U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity, U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity, U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity, U.S. Smaller Companies Equity, and U.S. High Yield Bond Strategies will move into TRPIM; transition of these strategies from T. Rowe Price Associates ("TRPA") is expected to occur in Q2 2022.

"Aligning the strategies in this way will give the firm's U.S. equity strategies increased flexibility to own more of certain holdings and maximize investment capacity for both TRPIM and TRPA, while maintaining the firm's investment culture at both entities," the company said in a statement.

The new adviser will have $167B assets under management and more than 100 associates, including at least 85 investment professionals.

That represents just a small part of TROW's total AUM as seen in the company's quarterly filing for Q3:

The firm does not expect the transition to be deemed a change of control or management of TRPA, nor does the firm expect any changes to fees or services provided to the funds and client accounts.

Stephon Jackson, currently associate head of U.S. Equity and a 13-year veteran of T. Rowe Price's Equity Division, will become head of TRPIM and will join the T. Rowe Price Group Management Committee as of Jan. 1, 2021.