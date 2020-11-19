Seeking Alpha
Tech

Nickelodeon renews syndication rights for hit 'Friends'

|About: ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)|By: , SA News Editor

Nickelodeon (VIAC +0.8%, VIACA +0.6%) has renewed syndication rights for superhit TV series Friends for its Nick at Nite nighttime block.

That's part of a multi-year, multi-series deal negotiated with Warner Bros. Television (T -1.4%) that also includes off-network cable premiere rights to Young Sheldon.

The Nick at Nite block also includes WB series Mom and Full House.

And Nickelodeon is taking advantage of the new deal with a "Super Stuffed Friends-Giving" promotional blitz, with a heavy airing of Friends starting Monday night and culminating with a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes next Thursday.

On streaming, 10 seasons of Friends are streaming on HBO Max, as well as on Sling TV (DISH +0.4%).