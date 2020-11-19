Nickelodeon (VIAC +0.8%, VIACA +0.6%) has renewed syndication rights for superhit TV series Friends for its Nick at Nite nighttime block.
That's part of a multi-year, multi-series deal negotiated with Warner Bros. Television (T -1.4%) that also includes off-network cable premiere rights to Young Sheldon.
The Nick at Nite block also includes WB series Mom and Full House.
And Nickelodeon is taking advantage of the new deal with a "Super Stuffed Friends-Giving" promotional blitz, with a heavy airing of Friends starting Monday night and culminating with a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes next Thursday.
On streaming, 10 seasons of Friends are streaming on HBO Max, as well as on Sling TV (DISH +0.4%).