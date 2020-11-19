The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a composition of matter patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,837,028, with claims directed to the AAV vector used in PR001, Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL +4.9% ) experimental gene therapy program for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with GBA1 mutations (PD-GBA) and neuronopathic Gaucher disease(nGD). The base patent term extends until October 3, 2038.

The Company recently announced that patient dosing has continued in the Phase 1/2 PROPEL trial of PR001 for PD-GBA patients, and it expects to provide the next biomarker and safety analysis on a subset of patients in the PROPEL trial by mid-2021.

Expects to initiate enrollment of Phase 1/2 PROVIDE trial of PR001 for Type 2 Gaucher disease in this quarter, currently anticipates it will provide the next update on PR001 biomarker and safety data for nGD in 2021.

The FDA granted Fast Track designations for PR001 for the treatment of PD-GBA and nGD, as well as Rare Pediatric Disease designation for nGD, and Orphan Drug tag for Gaucher disease.