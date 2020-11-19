Retail Ecommerce Ventures announces its purchase of certain iconic RadioShack brands and related assets.

"The RadioShack brands have resonated with consumers for nearly 100 years, and we are confident RadioShack's relaunch as a cutting-edge ecommerce company will amplify the awareness of this iconic brand internationally," says REV CEO Alex Mehr.

Retail Dive notes that REV Group has been busy digging around the retail bankruptcy graveyard.

"After picking up the Dressbarn intellectual property from Ascena Retail Group, after the latter liquidated the footprint of its original banner, REV went on to buy up the IP of Pier 1 and Modell's Sporting Goods out of bankruptcy. REV is also the stalking horse bidder for Stein Mart's IP... The upstart has moved quickly to take advantage of cheap IP during what may be a record year for retail bankruptcies and an accelerated shift to e-commerce, both of which have been fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic," reports Retail Dive's Ben Unglesbee.

Authentic Brands and Iconix Brands (NASDAQ:ICON) are two other firms busy sniffing around for retail IP in bankruptcy auctions.

RadioShack has gone through bankruptcy twice in its history and was once a favorite whipping post for Seeking Alpha commenters.