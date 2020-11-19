Foot Locker Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 19, 2020 12:08 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (-44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+1.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comps of -1.2% for the quarter; and gross margin of 28.7%.
  • Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 5 downward.
