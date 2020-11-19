Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+40.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.42M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HIBB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Hibbett Sports' Preview: Stock Is Too Unpredictable