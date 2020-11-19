With the overseer of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +0.8% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.5% ) releasing its final capital rule for the two mortgage giants late yesterday, Citigroup MBS analysts estimate that the two GSEs may need to boost guarantee fees by ~20-30 basis points to stay profitable.

"Using constant OAS, we estimate TBA prices would increase by 10-20 ticks in the +20bps scenario and by 20-30 ticks in the +30bps scenario assuming an immediate shock to the g-fee holding all other factors constant," the analysts led by Ankur Mehta wrote in a note.

Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove, though, doubts that the capital rule will ever be actualized: "It is more fantasy than reality," he wrote in a note.

As he has maintained, Bove said the rule "appears to be based on false premises."

Furthermore, the amount of capital that the two GSEs would have to raise — $283B or 15x the amount ever raised by one company in the U.S. in the past — would take at least five years, if not more, he said.

Taking a long view (10 years), FNMAS, Fannie's 8.25% preferred, outperforms Fannie's common stock and the S&P 500: