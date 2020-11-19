QIWI (QIWI -9.5% ) Q3 total net revenue increased 11% to $83.3M, misses consensus by $1.9M .

Payment services segment net revenue increased 11% to $76.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $50.4M.

Adjusted net profit increased 73% to $41.1M.

Payment Services Segment Net Profit increased 11% to $45.6M.

Total Payment Services volume increased 11% to $5.5B.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.04 .

2020 Guidance: Total Net Revenue is expected to increase by 7-15% over 2019; Payment Services Segment Net Revenue is expected to increase by 3-10% over 2019; Adjusted Net Profit is expected to increase by 35-50% over 2019.

“Today I’m glad to share our third quarter 2020 financial results. This quarter we continued to demonstrate strong performance in our Payment Services segment and Other projects. Our Payment Services segment showed solid dynamics and delivered 11% segment net revenue growth supported by several factors including high density of sport events as well as growth of our strategic self-employed stream. This quarter we also successfully closed the Sovest sale transaction and concluded the wind down of Rocketbank which has reshaped our focus on core operations as well as projects that can be synergetic with our key products, consumer niches and competences,” said Boris Kim, CEO.

