Nasdaq rises as megacaps turn positive, lockdown plays gain

The Big Tech names that ruled the summer are edging higher, which is enough to boost the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.4% , while stay-at-home favorites are also higher as the country sees new restrictions.

The Fab 5 are in positive territory after early weakness. Google +0.6% is in the lead. The three S&P (SP500) -0.2% sector homes of the megacaps are the only ones in the green.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.5% is in the lead, with Fiserv, Salesforce and Paycom at the top. Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.5% is seeing outsize gains in videogame stocks. Take Two, Electronic Arts and Activision are there of the top four. Newzoo predicts the global games market will rise nearly 20% in 2020.

Among other lockdown plays, Shopify, Slack and The Trade Desk are gaining. Roku +9% is getting further praise from John Malone.

Staffing company Robert Half -6% is facing the investor concern about business during the second COVID wave. It's the worst performer in the S&P.