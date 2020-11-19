Immutep (IMMP -5.9% ) has expanded its collaboration trial to include an additional 74 patients with 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Part A), the most advanced part of its ongoing Phase 2 TACTI-002 trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti/IMP321”) with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Additional clinical sites will be added to the existing 12 study centres across Australia, Europe, and the US, and the first patient is expected to be enrolled in the expanded trial by the end of this year.

The expansion follows the interim data presented at SITC as including an Overall Response Rate of 39.4% in evaluable patients (n=36), Disease Control Rate of 66.7% and two complete responses.

Separately, the company has initiated planning for a new Phase 2 trial in 1st line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

Separately, the company concluded A$29.6M private placement of 123.2M shares at A$0.24/share. Proceeds will be used to finance its LAG-3 related clinical programs in immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease.