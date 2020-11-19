ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) dips 7.78% despite reporting growth in its parcel volume to 4,623M (+51.2% Y/Y), with expanded market share to 20.8% in Q3.

Revenue increases to $977.8M (+32.7% Y/Y), beating consensus by $27.01M.

"During the third quarter, driven by a steady economic recovery, China express delivery industry maintained its strong growth momentum from previous quarter and achieved a 37.8% parcel volume increase over last year," says founder, chairman and CEO Meisong Lai.

Gross margin at 21% vs. 30.3% a year ago, reflecting competition-led core express delivery ASP decline of 18.4% and related unit cost decline of 6.7%.

Adj. EBITDA of $246.8M, a decrease of 11.2% Y/Y.

Number of line-haul vehicles was over 10,100 as of Sep. 30, which includes ~9,250 self-owned vehicles and ~850 vehicles owned and operated by Tonglu Tongze Logistics.

Adj. net income of $178.3M (-8.2% Y/Y) or $0.23/share, in line with the consensus.

The company raised $1.46B in secondary listing on Hong Kong stock exchange under the code "2057". Recently, ZTO announced the share repurchase program for up to $500M in next 18 months.

FY 2020 Guidance: Parcel volume expected in the range of 16.2B to 17B (+33.7%-40.3% Y/Y) and adj. net income to be within RMB4.8 to RMB5.2B (~-1.7% Y/Y) vs. consensus of RMB4.95B.

