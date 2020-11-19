REIT earnings, overall, started on the path of recovery in Q3, according to the NAREIT T-Tracker, but still have significant ground to cover to get back to pre-pandemic levels. In Q3, FFO of all equity REITs rose 5.6% Q/Q, stabilizing from the 23.5% drop in Q2, yet 22.3% below the year-ago figure.

With strong balance sheets and financial strength, sectors with major improvement, FFO statistics:

On the balance sheet front, leverage remains near the lowest levels on record; book debt-to-total assets ratio at 50.8% in Q3, significantly lower than 58.3% during the 2008 financial crisis. However, the pandemic has markedly weakened the operating environment, with same-store net operating income falling 7.5% from a year ago, in line with the 7.3% decline through the Q2. Weighted average occupancy rates for all properties owned by REITs rose 110 basis points, from 89.8% to 90.9% led by reopening of the lodging/resort sector after the economic shutdown in H1 2020.

Specialized REITs Sector Watch: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI), Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI).