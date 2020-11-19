General Motors (GM -0.9% ) plans to increase spending on future electric models by 35% to more than $27B as part of a broad goal to offer electric vehicles across its full lineup.

GM CEO Mary Barra put it pretty plainly today at a Barclays conference when she said the target was to put "everyone" in an electric vehicle. The company also confirmed that it will speed up the rollout of new EVs, and will offer 30 models globally by 2025, up from a prior target of 20 electric models by 2023. Increased battery production was also stated to be a top priority.

Nikola (NKLA +0.3% ) swung lower when the GM presentation came and went without any new information on the partnership front. Shares of Nikola were up as much as 9% earlier today.

GM conference webcast