Cinemark -3% as Loop downgrades post-rally, noting narrowing release window
Nov. 19, 2020 1:39 PM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)CNK, AMC, IMAX, MCS, NCMI, CNWGYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is 3% lower today following a downgrade to Hold at Loop Capital Markets, from Buy.
- That follows Cinemark's own mini-rally alongside positive vaccine news from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna; shares have run +13.2% over five days. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian peer Cineplex today pointing to valuation issues.
- But Loop Capital also highlights Cinemark's deal with Universal, noting the theatrical release window is narrowing faster than expected. Cinemark's deal shortens movies' time in theaters to 17 days before they head to on-demand platforms, and 31 days in theaters for any title opening to $50M or more.
- Alongside a slightly lower broader market today, theater stocks are pulling back after their vaccine-related jumps. AMC -1.8%; IMAX -1.8%; Marcus (NYSE:MCS) -0.7%; National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) -0.6%. Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) was down 8.7% in London.