CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel amid COVID spike

"Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," the CDC says.

Airline stocks are showing some resilience, though: Delta (DAL, -0.3% ), Southwest (LUV, +0.6% ), American (NASDAQ:AAL) flat.

United Airlines (UAL, -1.2% ) said earlier it's seeing a rise in cancellations during the spike, predicting a Q4 revenue decline of about 64%.

The number of U.S deaths from the disease has surpassed 250K.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says today he's "not ruling out" the economy slipping back into recession due to the latest COVID spike.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) says 60K people will be enrolled in its COVID trial before 2021 and its COVID shot efficacy should be known in January or February.

Astrazeneca/Oxford said earlier their vaccine had a strong immune response in older adults.

New York reports 5,310 new positive cases today. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that indoor dining and gyms will likely soon be closed by the state. Schools in the city returned to online learning today.