Zebra stock price surges 6% after Motley Fool long pitch

Nov. 19, 2020 1:55 PM ETZBRABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Update: TMF says Zebra dominates the barcode printer market with a 40% share vs. 12% for the second largest player. Zebra also holds a leading position in scanners. Recent M&A activity could drive further growth.
  • Context: In September, Zebra closed its acquisition of Reflexis Systems, which offers real-time store operations and workforce management solutions.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock gains 6.4% after the company was pitched as long by The Motley Fool, according to Bloomberg.
