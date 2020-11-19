Zebra (ZBRA) stock price surges 6% after Motley Fool long pitch

Update: TMF says Zebra dominates the barcode printer market with a 40% share vs. 12% for the second largest player. Zebra also holds a leading position in scanners. Recent M&A activity could drive further growth.

Context: In September, Zebra closed its acquisition of Reflexis Systems, which offers real-time store operations and workforce management solutions.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock gains 6.4% after the company was pitched as long by The Motley Fool, according to Bloomberg.

