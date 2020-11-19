Fiscal support is needed more than monetary policy actions now, Mester says

Fiscal policy support, not additional monetary policy measures, is most needed to bolster the U.S. economy as COVID-19 infection rates surge across the country, said Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

"The virus case increase is very concerning and the fact that we don't have a fiscal package is very concerning," she said.

By contrast, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has often repeated that more monetary and fiscal policy actions will likely be needed.

Fiscal policy have the advantage of being able to provide targeted relief to the sectors that need it most, whereas monetary policy is more of a blunt tool.

Mester is a voting member of the FOMC this year. At November's meeting, the monetary policy-setting committee discussed adjusting large-scale asset purchases as a way to lower borrowing costs even more for households and businesses.

When asked if she supported a move to adjust or increase the purchases, she was non-committal, but appeared in favor of standing pat on the asset purchase program.

"It's not clear to me that monetary policy necessarily is the right tool," Mester said. "To my mind when you have such disparity across sectors it’s the fiscal policy that’s the right tool to address those things."

Congress, however, has been deadlocked for months on any further relief legislation.

