The latest reliability survey from Consumer Reports indicates that electric car manufacturer are having some growing pains.

"All-new cars and new technology are prone to growing pains. CR data have consistently shown that first-year models tend to be less reliable than ones that have been on the market for a few years. EVs are no exception, although specific electric components, such as batteries and drivetrains, are often not the issue."

The publication pointed to the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) E-Tron, the Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) Niro EV, and the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y as having more than their fair share of reported problems. Meanwhile, CR has not yet tested the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Mercedes-Benz EQC, but decided to slot their reliability prediction level below average.