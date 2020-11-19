Annuity sales data from the Secure Retirement Institute shows Prudential Financial's (PRU -0.5% ) FlexGuard as the first indexed variable annuity product, achieving $1B in sales in less than six months after launch.

The product aids customers looking at asset protection and growth amid market uncertainty and is the fastest-selling product of its kind ever.

A commission-based version launched in May with a fee-based version for the advisory space planned for 2021.

"We strengthened our business this year and better positioned our customers to achieve the financial outcomes they seek by accelerating the launch of FlexGuard during a global pandemic and continued market volatility. The unique product features meet shifting needs among individuals who now more than ever face the challenge of protecting and growing their assets." comments Dylan Tyson, President.

