Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT +6.5% ) has signed a licensing and development agreement with a consortium of partners in China to utilize the Ii-Key vaccine platform technology from Generex's subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, for developing a vaccine against the G4 EA H1N1 swine influenza.

Under the terms of the deal, Generex will receive an upfront payment of $2.5M to initiate the Ii-Key vaccine development work to identify swine flu epitopes for a new Ii-Key vaccine. The partnership will provide full funding for product development, regulatory approval, and commercialization worldwide.

Upon commercialization, Generex will receive a royalty on sales of the influenza vaccine.

