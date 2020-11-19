A merger between content behemoths WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal would call for upending industry relationships and practices among several companies, as well as hefty divestitures, just to make it a reality.

And it's pretty unlikely to happen - but it ought to, argues LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield.

"It is time for both AT&T (T -1.6% ) and Comcast (CMCSA +0.7% ) to abandon the fool’s gold of vertical integration of content and distribution and merge NBCUniversal with WarnerMedia," Greenfield says.

He calls instead for "focused scale" to navigate the swiftly changing tech-media landscape.

"Abandoning grandiose plans and empire-building is a tough psychological hump to overcome," he writes. "However, it would be a wildly accretive outcome for investors."

History has backed up his longtime skepticism about vertically integrated content and distribution, he says; while it's acknowledged now that the massive AOL Time Warner deal destroyed shareholder value (and Time Warner and Time Warner Cable parted ways, as did News Corp. and DirecTV), Comcast/NBCU and AT&T/WarnerMedia are the two holdouts in that area.

And while Comcast created value for its investors from its relatively inexpensive 2011 deal, "those gains were realized years ago" and it's hard to rationalize their continued co-existence.

As for AT&T/Time Warner, it's earlier days compared to Comcast, but "we have viewed the transaction as far more about diversification than vertically integrated value creation from day one."

Such a combo would create an $80B revenue giant that would have the scale needed to negotiate and compete in the new direct-to-consumer world; "Think of the scale of engineering resources, the marketing heft of the combined entity and infusing theme parks into Warner Bros. and video games into NBCUniversal," he adds.